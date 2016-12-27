Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. FDO Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConAgra Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP raised its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 4.1% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 50,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 21.9% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 230,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 41,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConAgra Foods during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) traded up 0.20% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,017 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. ConAgra Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ConAgra Foods had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConAgra Foods Inc. will post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConAgra Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their target price on ConAgra Foods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ConAgra Foods in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of ConAgra Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConAgra Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ConAgra Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConAgra Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

ConAgra Foods Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

