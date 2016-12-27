PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Position Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) traded up 1.31% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,184 shares. PulteGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm earned $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup Inc. will post $1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. FBR & Co lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.09.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder operating in the United States. The Company, through Pulte Mortgage LLC, is engaged in mortgage banking operations and title operations. The Company’s subsidiaries are also engaged in the homebuilding business. The Company operates through Homebuilding and Financial Services segments.

