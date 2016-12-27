Publicis Groupe SA (PUBGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Publicis Groupe SA (NASDAQ:PUBGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Publicis Groupe SA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Publicis Groupe SA (NASDAQ:PUBGY) opened at 17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. Publicis Groupe SA has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59.

