Premier Inc. (PINC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Premier from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on Premier from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) opened at 30.30 on Wednesday. Premier has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $313.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.09 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 34.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Premier will post $1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Premier by 18.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 559,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after buying an additional 85,450 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Premier by 65.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 536,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after buying an additional 211,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 3,750 United States hospitals and more than 130,000 other provider organizations to transform healthcare. The Company operates healthcare group purchasing organizations and also provides integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory services, performance improvement collaborative and other services.

