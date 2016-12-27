Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PTLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) traded down 5.99% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,474 shares. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.33 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.54. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.19% and a negative net margin of 1,072.67%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post ($4.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients who have limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

