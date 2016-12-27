PolyOne Corp. (POL) Position Reduced by Kalmar Investments Inc. DE

Kalmar Investments Inc. DE decreased its stake in shares of PolyOne Corp. (NYSE:POL) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,555 shares during the period. PolyOne Corp. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kalmar Investments Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE’s holdings in PolyOne Corp. were worth $28,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyOne Corp. by 77.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of PolyOne Corp. by 57.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PolyOne Corp. by 71.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PolyOne Corp. (NYSE:POL) traded down 1.65% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 254,862 shares. PolyOne Corp. has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $38.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.71.

PolyOne Corp. (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. PolyOne Corp. had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $844 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PolyOne Corp. will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a positive change from PolyOne Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. PolyOne Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/polyone-corp-pol-position-reduced-by-kalmar-investments-inc-de/1133951.html.

POL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered PolyOne Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group cut their target price on PolyOne Corp. from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

About PolyOne Corp.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyOne Corp. (NYSE:POL).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.