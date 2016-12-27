Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLNT. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $23.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) opened at 19.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $988.97 million, a PE ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm earned $87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 million. Planet Fitness had a return on equity of 485.81% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $2.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Marc Grondahl sold 101,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $2,041,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Moore sold 41,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $886,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 129.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to its franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.

