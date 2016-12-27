Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 233.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $116,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) traded down 0.27% on Tuesday, hitting $91.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,764 shares. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.46 and a 52 week high of $104.20. The company has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a net margin of 8.77%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.50 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/philip-morris-international-inc-pm-shares-sold-by-daiwa-securities-group-inc/1134186.html.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Vetr raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.61.

In other news, Director Jun Makihara acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.22 per share, for a total transaction of $178,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. The Company’s products are sold in over 180 markets. Its segments include European Union; Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.