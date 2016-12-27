Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $36.62 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Pfizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. 11,220,427 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.91. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $37.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post $2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 106.20%.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Maddaluna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Bourla sold 18,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $552,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,429.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $555,074,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $430,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,339,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,497,386,000 after buying an additional 6,193,821 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 154.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,636,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,317,000 after buying an additional 5,854,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,476,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,177,000 after buying an additional 3,913,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. Its portfolio includes medicines, vaccines and medical devices, as well as consumer healthcare products. Its products include Prevnar/Prevenar 13, Lyrica, Enbrel, Lipitor, Viagra, Sutent, BeneFIX, Genotropin, ReFacto, Xyntha and Enbrel.

