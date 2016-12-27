Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PPHM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PPHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $0.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative product candidates in clinical trials for the treatment of cancer and hepatitis C virus infection. The company is pursuing three separate clinical trials in cancer and HCV infection with its lead product candidate bavituximab and Cotara. Peregrine also has in-house manufacturing capabilities through its wholly owned subsidiary Avid Bioservices, Inc., which provides development and bio-manufacturing services for both Peregrine and outside customers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. FBR & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PPHM) opened at 0.335 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. Peregrine Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The firm’s market cap is $86.14 million.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PPHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Peregrine Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.82% and a negative net margin of 80.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 146.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peregrine Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.13) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 638,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 228,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Peregrine) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through two segments: Peregrine, which is engaged in the research and development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, and Avid, which is engaged in providing contract manufacturing services for third party customers on a fee-for-service basis while also supporting its internal drug development efforts.

