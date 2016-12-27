Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Desjardins

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PPL. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp in a report on Thursday, October 13th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline Corp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) opened at 42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.75. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $42.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

About Pembina Pipeline Corp

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina) is a transportation and midstream service provider. The Company operates through four segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services and Midstream. Pembina owns and operates an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids, including conventional and synthetic crude oil, heavy oil and oil sands products, condensate (diluent) and natural gas liquids (NGL) produced in western Canada and ethane produced in North Dakota.

