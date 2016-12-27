PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) traded down 0.21% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,203 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm earned $708.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post $1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 5,805 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $159,173.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,089.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 57.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc is a provider of information technology (IT) solutions. The Company operates through three business segments: small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB), Large Account and Public Sector. In the SMB Segment, it serves small-to-medium-sized business customers through its PC Connection Sales subsidiary.

