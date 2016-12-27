Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,404 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paypal Holdings were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 60.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 129,047 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 4.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 467,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 405,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,340,000. Finally, National Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 7.2% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded up 0.35% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.72. 2,660,152 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. Paypal Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Paypal Holdings had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Paypal Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc. will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/paypal-holdings-inc-pypl-shares-sold-by-ibm-retirement-fund/1134247.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research set a $48.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Vetr upgraded shares of Paypal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $2,086,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $70,541.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,919.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc (PayPal) is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants across the world. The Company allows businesses of all sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices and applications, and at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.