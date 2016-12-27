Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $79.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $82.00.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr cut Palo Alto Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $178.24 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 30th. Pacific Crest reissued an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) opened at 127.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.05. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.68 billion. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $180.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The network technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business earned $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.20 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 35.75% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post $2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Warmenhoven sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $311,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $142,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $743,954,000 after buying an additional 353,873 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,312,533 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $846,446,000 after buying an additional 543,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,871,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $776,196,000 after buying an additional 1,137,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,161,892 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $344,454,000 after buying an additional 229,110 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 122.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $249,884,000 after buying an additional 1,120,097 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

