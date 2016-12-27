Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The company’s efforts to expand Exparel's label to boost sales in oral surgery and chronic pain are encouraging. the recent launch of Exparel in the oral surgeon community which facilitates a move from inpatient to outpatient surgery should bring in additional sales in the coming quarters. Pacira is looking to expand Exparel's label in the animal health market as well. However, Pacira’s sole dependence on Exparel for top-line growth is concerning. The company suffered a major setback when it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA for use of Exparel in nerve block to provide postsurgical analgesia. We are also concerned about the lack of other late-stage candidates in the company’s pipeline. Share price has grossly underperformed the Zacks classified Medical-Drugs industry so far this year with a loss of 56.6% compared to a decline of 24.4% for the industry.”

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) traded down 1.35% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.85. 165,809 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.23 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $80.25.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company earned $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam drug delivery technology, for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Its primary focus lies in the development of non-opioid products for postsurgical pain control.

