Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the stock.

PCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen and Company began coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) opened at 33.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The firm’s market cap is $1.25 billion. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company earned $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam drug delivery technology, for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Its primary focus lies in the development of non-opioid products for postsurgical pain control.

