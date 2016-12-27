Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Coast Oil Trust is formed to own interests in properties held by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP which are located in California in the Santa Maria and Los Angeles Basins. Pacific Coast Oil Trust is based in Austin, Texas. “

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) opened at 1.0016 on Tuesday. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 million, a P/E ratio of 40.0640 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/pacific-coast-oil-trust-royt-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1133828.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,604 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 2.37% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a statutory trust formed by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP (PCEC). The Trust is engaged in acquiring and holding net profits and royalty interests in certain oil and natural gas properties located in California for the benefit of the Trust unitholders. The Underlying Properties consist of producing and non-producing interests in oil units, wells and lands located onshore in California in the Santa Maria Basin, which contains PCEC’s Orcutt properties, and the Los Angeles Basin, which contains PCEC’s West Pico, East Coyote and Sawtelle properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.