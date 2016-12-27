Oracle Corp.’s (ORCL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group restated a positive rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Vetr upgraded Oracle Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.94 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays PLC restated a buy rating on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an outperform rating on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 38.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. Oracle Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Oracle Corp. had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business earned $9.07 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Corp. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Oracle Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $153,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,278.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle Corp. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in Oracle Corp. by 20.8% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FCM Investments TX increased its position in Oracle Corp. by 20.0% in the second quarter. FCM Investments TX now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle Corp. by 46.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

