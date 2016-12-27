OvaScience Inc. (NASDAQ:OVAS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings raised their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of OvaScience in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst D. Archila now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.59). Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for OvaScience’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.08. The firm earned $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. OvaScience had a negative return on equity of 62.66% and a negative net margin of 11,642.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/oppenheimer-holdings-weighs-in-on-ovascience-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-ovas/1133875.html.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OVAS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of OvaScience in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OvaScience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) opened at 1.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The company’s market capitalization is $49.85 million. OvaScience has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVAS. FMR LLC boosted its position in OvaScience by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after buying an additional 1,076,787 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OvaScience by 12.2% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after buying an additional 419,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in OvaScience by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,349,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 93,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OvaScience by 36.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,133,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 305,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in OvaScience by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 686,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 52,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/oppenheimer-holdings-weighs-in-on-ovascience-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-ovas/1133875.html.

About OvaScience

OvaScience, Inc is a global fertility company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of fertility treatment options for women. The Company’s portfolio of fertility treatment options uses its technology, including methods to identify and isolate Egg precursor (EggPC) cells from a patient’s own ovarian tissue.

Receive News & Ratings for OvaScience Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OvaScience Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.