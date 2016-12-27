OncoCyte Corp (OCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEMKT:OCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEMKT:OCX) opened at 7.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. OncoCyte Corp has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company’s market capitalization is $221.06 million.

OncoCyte Corp Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation is a development-stage biotechnology company focused in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company is developing molecular cancer diagnostics utilizing a discovery platform that focuses on identifying genetic markers expressed in various types of cancer. It operates through the research and development of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer segment.

