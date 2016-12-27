Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Stake Reduced by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,044,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $88,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 157,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) opened at 86.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.48 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm earned $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $86,511.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,976.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $79,570.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,627.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

