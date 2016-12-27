Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Stake Reduced by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up 2.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) traded up 0.56% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.85. The stock had a trading volume of 874,002 shares. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.48 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business earned $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 47.11%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.86.

In related news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $79,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,627.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $86,511.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,976.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

