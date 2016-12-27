Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) opened at 11.35 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $11.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $335.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/old-second-bancorp-inc-osbc-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1133739.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 66.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for the Old Second National Bank (the Bank). The Company conducts a full service community banking and trust business through its subsidiaries. It operates in the community banking segment. The Company provides financial services through its approximately 20 banking locations that are located primarily in Aurora, Illinois, and its surrounding communities and throughout the Chicago metropolitan area.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.