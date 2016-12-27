Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corp. were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First New York Securities LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. during the second quarter valued at $110,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 8.5% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) traded up 0.33% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.35. 2,200,529 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $55.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corp. has a 52 week low of $58.24 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Occidental Petroleum Corp. had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corp. will post ($0.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.11 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

In other Occidental Petroleum Corp. news, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 9,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $669,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,610,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,728,448.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 2,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $138,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,581,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,321,505.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

