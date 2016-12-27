NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 6.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,471,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $267,017,000 after buying an additional 260,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,184,000 after buying an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 59.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,682,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,499,000 after buying an additional 625,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,830,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,710,000 after buying an additional 274,587 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) traded up 0.66% on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 228,063 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 0.97. NuVasive Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company earned $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NuVasive Inc. will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/nuvasive-inc-nuva-position-lowered-by-swiss-national-bank/1134202.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. Aegis began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded NuVasive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

In other NuVasive news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.47 per share, for a total transaction of $250,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $244,692.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuVasive Company Profile

Nuvasive, Inc is a medical device company in the spine market. The Company focuses on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine. The Company offers two product lines: spine surgery products and biologics. The Company’s spine surgery products line offerings include thoracolumbar product offerings, cervical product offerings, Intra-Operative Monitoring (IOM) services and disposables, which are used to enable access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally disruptive fashion.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.