Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman Corp. were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corp. by 18.5% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corp. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC) traded up 0.11% on Tuesday, reaching $233.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,436 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.20. Northrop Grumman Corp. has a 1-year low of $175.00 and a 1-year high of $253.80.

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.54. Northrop Grumman Corp. had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corp. will post $11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman Corp.’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Vetr upgraded Northrop Grumman Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.85 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Northrop Grumman Corp. from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman Corp. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays PLC upgraded Northrop Grumman Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corp. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman Corp. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

In other Northrop Grumman Corp. news, CEO Wesley G. Bush sold 35,000 shares of Northrop Grumman Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $7,992,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 240 shares of Northrop Grumman Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,126,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation (Northrop Grumman) is a global security company. The Company provides systems, products and solutions in unmanned systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers (C4), intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike aircraft, and logistics and modernization to Government and commercial customers across the world.

