Northern Trust Corp Sells 107,917 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,956,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. were worth $427,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Krasney Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Krasney Financial LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) opened at 89.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $91.64.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Capital One Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post $7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corp. raised shares of Capital One Financial Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

In other Capital One Financial Corp. news, Director Lewis Hay III sold 12,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,131,731.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,154.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $2,129,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

