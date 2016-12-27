Norbord Inc. (OSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norbord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC restated a sector perform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Norbord in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a top pick rating on shares of Norbord in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) opened at 25.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. Norbord has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.0753 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSB. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norbord during the second quarter valued at about $25,182,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 56.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,884,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,327,000 after buying an additional 678,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norbord during the second quarter valued at about $10,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Norbord during the third quarter valued at about $8,787,000. Finally, Greystone Managed Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norbord during the second quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

