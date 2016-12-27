Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Stake Raised by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,249,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the period. Noble Energy makes up about 1.8% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $223,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Noble Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 9,112 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 463,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) opened at 39.19 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $16.85 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. Noble Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

In other Noble Energy news, VP Arnold J. Johnson sold 24,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,029,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Putnam sold 7,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $276,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration and production. The Company’s portfolio is diversified between short-term and long-term projects, domestic and international and a balanced production mix among crude oil, natural gas and NGLs.

