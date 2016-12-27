Nike Inc. (NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen and Company set a $63.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.63.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 51.91 on Wednesday. Nike has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $65.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business earned $8.20 billion during the quarter. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other Nike news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.72 per share, with a total value of $52,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $7,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,985,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,824,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Nike during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

