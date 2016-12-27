Nike Inc. (NKE) Given a $75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a $75.00 target price on Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NKE. B. Riley lowered shares of Nike to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.63.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 51.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.47. Nike has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $65.44.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nike will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $7,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,985,225 shares in the company, valued at $98,824,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.72 per share, with a total value of $52,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,963.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 98.1% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 6.7% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

