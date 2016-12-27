New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 518 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 657,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $24,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,860,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,577,000 after buying an additional 200,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 187,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 342,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) traded up 0.56% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 145,612 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 34,191 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,279,085.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 3,838 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $141,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc (FNF) is a holding company. FNF, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, mortgage services and diversified services. FNF operates in four segments: Fidelity National Title Group, Remy, Restaurant Group and Corporate and Other. The Fidelity National Title Group segment consists of the operations of FNF’s title insurance underwriters and related businesses.

