New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,095 Shares of Timken Co. (TKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,095 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Timken were worth $23,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Timken by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,563,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,087,000 after buying an additional 153,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 208,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timken by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Timken by 10.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,603,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,339,000 after buying an additional 155,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Inverness LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the third quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR) traded down 0.12% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 209,829 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.51. Timken Co. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timken Co. will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-sells-25095-shares-of-timken-co-tkr/1133962.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America Corp. downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, chain and related products and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Industries, which offers bearings, seals, lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chain, augers and related products and maintenance services, and Process Industries, which provides industrial bearings and assemblies, power transmission components such as gears and gearboxes, couplings, seals, lubricants, chains and related products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.