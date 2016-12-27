Nevsun Resources (NSU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.04 on January 13th

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (TSE:NSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) opened at 4.29 on Tuesday. Nevsun Resources has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97.

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevsun Resources will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Edward German sold 20,000 shares of Nevsun Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$74,400.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nevsun Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $8,771,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nevsun Resources by 53.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 751,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevsun Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 468,961 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevsun Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,455,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Nevsun Resources by 80.1% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 293,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 130,600 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nevsun Resources (NSU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.04 on January 13th” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/nevsun-resources-nsu-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-c0-04-on-january-13th/1133655.html.

NSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nevsun Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial Inc. cut their price objective on Nevsun Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevsun Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevsun Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Nevsun Resources in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.22.

About Nevsun Resources

Nevsun Resources Ltd. is a mining company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral property interests. The Company’s segment is the mining business in Africa. The Company’s principal property is the Bisha Property which hosts a gold, copper and zinc deposit, and includes satellite volcanogenic massive sulfides (VMS) deposits at Harena, Northwest, Hambok, Aderat and Asheli.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevsun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevsun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.