Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Brean Capital initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.94 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 125.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.43 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix has a 1-year low of $79.95 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 87,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total transaction of $11,062,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,062,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A George Battle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 102.6% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 243.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $8,273,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix Inc is an Internet television network with over 86 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of television (TV) shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen.

