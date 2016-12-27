Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,777,246 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the November 30th total of 1,560,569 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,038,787 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVCN shares. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) traded down 6.77% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 1,361,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $4.94. The stock’s market cap is $119.69 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCN. Geduld E E increased its position in Neovasc by 133.3% in the third quarter. Geduld E E now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in Neovasc by 46.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 18.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,431,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 375,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,345,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 261,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

