Navient Corp. (NAVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient Corp. (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Navient shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Consumer Loan industry year to date. However, we see limited upside for the stock in the near term given the several challenges. The U.S. student loan industry is currently under heightened regulatory scrutiny over alleged anti-consumer practices. Navient, which services large number of student loans, is under regulatory claims and litigation burden owing to its practices in handling loans. Also, escalting costs limits profitability. Nevertheless, the company should benefit from the ongoing economic recovery and remains focused on leveraging its asset recovery & processing businesses. Management expects EPS to be at the midpoint of the prior core EPS guidance of $1.82 to $1.87 for 2016.”

Separately, Jefferies Group began coverage on Navient Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Navient Corp. (NASDAQ:NAVI) opened at 16.66 on Thursday. Navient Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37.

Navient Corp. (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $405 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.75 million. Navient Corp. had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Corp. will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Navient Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Navient Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. raised its stake in Navient Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Navient Corp. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Navient Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Navient Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corp. Company Profile

Navient Corporation is a loan management, servicing and asset recovery company. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP), as well as the portfolio of Private Education Loans. FFELP Loans are insured or guaranteed by state based on guaranty agreements among the United States Department of Education (ED) and these agencies.

