Nationwide Fund Advisors Reduces Stake in DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (DCT)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its stake in DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in DCT Industrial Trust were worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 28.2% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,804,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after buying an additional 397,031 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 47.8% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 292,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 94,379 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,902,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,387,000 after buying an additional 318,763 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT) traded up 0.09% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 156,784 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. DCT Industrial Trust Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.92.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business earned $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DCT Industrial Trust Inc. will post $0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from DCT Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. DCT Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 99.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCT. Capital One Financial Corp. raised DCT Industrial Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCT Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DCT Industrial Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DCT Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other DCT Industrial Trust news, CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 16,170 shares of DCT Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $734,279.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,481 shares in the company, valued at $339,712.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DCT Industrial Trust Company Profile

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk distribution and light industrial properties located in distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: East, Central and West.

