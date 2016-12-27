Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $12,487,000 Stake in Bemis Co. (BMS)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its position in Bemis Co. (NYSE:BMS) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,396 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Bemis were worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bemis during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bemis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 54,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bemis by 73.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Bemis by 4.0% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 136,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bemis during the second quarter worth about $4,318,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bemis Co. (NYSE:BMS) traded up 1.07% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.90. 344,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Bemis Co. has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Bemis had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bemis Co. will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/nationwide-fund-advisors-has-12487000-stake-in-bemis-co-bms/1134069.html.

BMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bemis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America Corp. cut shares of Bemis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Bemis in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. RBC Capital Markets cut shares of Bemis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Bemis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

In other Bemis news, Director Edward N. Perry sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $77,113.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two business segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents food, consumer and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations in the United States. The U.S. Packaging segment manufactures multilayer polymer, blown and cast film structures to produce packaging sold for food and personal care product applications, as well as non-food applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bemis Co. (NYSE:BMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.