Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $12,123,000 Stake in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,628 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in HP were worth $12,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 248,287 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of HP by 98,862.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 978,742 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,200,000 after buying an additional 977,753 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $10,778,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,323 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) traded up 0.73% on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,705 shares. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1327 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/nationwide-fund-advisors-has-12123000-stake-in-hp-inc-hpq/1134067.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.75 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Vetr downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.76 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

In other news, insider Ron Coughlin sold 113,503 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $1,791,077.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 14,220 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $225,387.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is a provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Systems, Printing and Corporate Investments. The Company’s Personal Systems segment provides commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin client PCs, tablets, retail point-of-sale (POS) systems, calculators and other related accessories, software, support and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.