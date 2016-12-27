Nationwide Fund Advisors Buys 279,338 Shares of Acxiom Corp. (ACXM)

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Acxiom Corp. (NASDAQ:ACXM) by 146.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,338 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Acxiom Corp. were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acxiom Corp. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after buying an additional 280,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Acxiom Corp. by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,871,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after buying an additional 105,097 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Acxiom Corp. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,371,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acxiom Corp. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,809,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,771,000 after buying an additional 145,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acxiom Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,824,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acxiom Corp. (NASDAQ:ACXM) traded up 0.59% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.10. 82,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 268.32 and a beta of 1.16. Acxiom Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82.

Acxiom Corp. (NASDAQ:ACXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Acxiom Corp. had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $217 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acxiom Corp. will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACXM shares. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Acxiom Corp. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Acxiom Corp. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acxiom Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acxiom Corp. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Acxiom Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Acxiom Corporation (Acxiom) is a technology and enablement services company. The Company operates through three business segments: Marketing Services, Audience Solutions, and Connectivity. The Company’s Marketing Services segment helps clients to unify data at individual level. The Audience Solutions segment helps clients to validate the accuracy of their people-based data, enhance it with additional insight and keep it up to date, enabling clients to reach desired audiences with relevant messages.

