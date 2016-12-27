National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,354 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,511,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,194,969,000 after buying an additional 6,330,248 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 19.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,881,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,072,811,000 after buying an additional 5,258,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 75.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,682,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,532,000 after buying an additional 3,311,333 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 15.3% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,846,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $465,946,000 after buying an additional 1,841,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 245.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,837,373 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after buying an additional 1,304,952 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) traded up 1.41% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,393 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. National Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock’s market cap is $14.70 billion.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company earned $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. National Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale raised National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.10 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.24.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc (NOV) is engaged in providing design, manufacture and sale of equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion and production operations. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, which makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore; Rig Aftermarket, which provides aftermarket products and services to support land and offshore rigs, and drilling rig components manufactured by the Company’s Rig Systems segment; Wellbore Technologies, which sells and rents solids control equipment, and provides solids control, waste management and drilling fluids services, and Completion & Production Solutions, which provides technologies for well completions and oil and gas production.

