National Instruments Corp. (NATI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Instruments Corp. were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments Corp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of National Instruments Corp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments Corp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments Corp. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of National Instruments Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 50,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) traded up 0.71% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. 391,787 shares of the stock were exchanged. National Instruments Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.91.

National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business earned $306.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.91 million. National Instruments Corp. had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Corp. will post $0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. National Instruments Corp.’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

WARNING: “National Instruments Corp. (NATI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/national-instruments-corp-nati-shares-sold-by-swiss-national-bank/1134216.html.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In related news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 17,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $485,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $48,005.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments Corp.

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers graphical system design approach to engineering, which provides an integrated software and hardware platform for measurement and control systems. Its products include reusable hardware and software modules.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.