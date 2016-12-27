Nanometrics Inc. (NANO) PT Raised to $30.00 at DA Davidson

Nanometrics Inc. (NASDAQ:NANO) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nanometrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nanometrics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) opened at 25.73 on Wednesday. Nanometrics has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $641.09 million, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $58.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nanometrics will post $1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $40,283.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,523.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $138,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NANO. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 66.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 75,399 shares during the last quarter. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated (Nanometrics) provides process control metrology and inspection systems used in the fabrication of integrated circuits, high-brightness light emitting diodes (HB-LEDs), discrete components and data storage devices. The Company operates in the segment of sale, design, manufacture, marketing and support of thin film and optical critical dimension systems.

