Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $6,529,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic PLC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in Medtronic PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 7,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded down 0.25% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.77. 3,256,597 shares of the stock were exchanged. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $89.27. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company earned $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Medtronic PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic PLC’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr raised Medtronic PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.55 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $94.00 price objective on Medtronic PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

In other news, Director James T. Lenehan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.27 per share, with a total value of $146,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pozen bought 13,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,048.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

