MU Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Corp. (VLO)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Valero Energy Corp. accounts for approximately 2.4% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy Corp. were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corp. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corp. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corp. by 554.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corp. by 33.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corp. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) traded up 0.71% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.45. 2,153,879 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44. Valero Energy Corp. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 billion. Valero Energy Corp. had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corp. will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Valero Energy Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/mu-investments-co-ltd-reduces-stake-in-valero-energy-corp-vlo/1134290.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Jefferies Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Vetr cut shares of Valero Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.26 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Valero Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Valero Energy Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

Valero Energy Corp. Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero), through Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP), owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company operates in two segments: refining and ethanol. Its refining segment includes refining and marketing operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Aruba and Ireland.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.