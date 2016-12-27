Morgan Stanley (MS) Position Cut by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,022 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. 5,926,956 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company earned $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 121,351 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $5,102,809.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,139.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $4,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,356,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,127,873.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company is a global financial services firm that, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, advises, and originates, trades, manages and distributes capital for, governments, institutions and individuals. Its segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

