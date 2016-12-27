Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $4,371,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,675,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,607,000 after buying an additional 1,587,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 92.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,223,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,917,000 after buying an additional 1,547,970 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,319,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,068,000 after buying an additional 1,100,961 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 87.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,218,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,615,000 after buying an additional 1,031,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,669,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) traded up 0.03% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.03. 1,146,939 shares of the company were exchanged. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.71 and a 52-week high of $120.02. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm earned $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut Honeywell International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.35 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.74.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $329,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $801,607.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $197,290.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at $498,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

