Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) Forecasted to Post FY2016 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group upped their FY2016 EPS estimates for Monster Beverage Corp. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage Corp.’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.80 EPS.
Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business earned $788 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.90 million. Monster Beverage Corp. had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 23.07%. Monster Beverage Corp.’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MNST. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage Corp. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Vetr upgraded Monster Beverage Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.24 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Monster Beverage Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.33 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.
Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) opened at 45.57 on Monday. Monster Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.21.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $51,110,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp. by 31.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,347,000 after buying an additional 72,849 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp. by 77.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,442,000 after buying an additional 313,518 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Monster Beverage Corp.
Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.
