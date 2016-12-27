Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group upped their FY2016 EPS estimates for Monster Beverage Corp. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage Corp.’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business earned $788 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.90 million. Monster Beverage Corp. had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 23.07%. Monster Beverage Corp.’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) Forecasted to Post FY2016 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/monster-beverage-corp-mnst-forecasted-to-post-fy2016-earnings-of-1-26-per-share/1133585.html.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MNST. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage Corp. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Vetr upgraded Monster Beverage Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.24 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Monster Beverage Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.33 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) opened at 45.57 on Monday. Monster Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) Forecasted to Post FY2016 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/monster-beverage-corp-mnst-forecasted-to-post-fy2016-earnings-of-1-26-per-share/1133585.html.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $51,110,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp. by 31.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,347,000 after buying an additional 72,849 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp. by 77.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,442,000 after buying an additional 313,518 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage Corp.

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.