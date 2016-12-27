Monness Crespi & Hardt Upgrades Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) to “Buy”

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $167.00 price objective on the stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) opened at 146.48 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $106.05 and a one year high of $150.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm earned $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post $6.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company operates through seven segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, Materials Technologies, Energy-from-Waste, and Corporate and other.

